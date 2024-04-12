3 teenagers die after drinking 'toxic liquor' in Naogan: Police

Bangladesh

UNB
12 April, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 09:55 am

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Three people died allegedly after drinking toxic liquor at Pakuria village of Manda upazila in Naogaon yesterday (11 Aril), police said.

The deceased were identified as Nishat Ali, 17, son of Ali Nekbar Ali of Dariapur village of Prasadpur union of Manda upazila, Sharikul Islam Pintu, 18, son of Akkas of Pakuria village of Varshon union and Ashiq Hossain, 18, son of Abdur Rashid of the same village. 

They are all Class XI students of Mandar Uttara College.

Mozammel Haque Kazi, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manda Police Station, said the three friends fell sick after drinking liquor on Thursday afternoon.

Of them,  Ashiq Hossain died on the spot, while Nishat Ali and Sharikul Islam Pintu were pronounced dead after being taken to Manda Upazila Health Complex.

The bodies will be sent to Naogaon Sadar Hospital for autopsy on Friday, added the OC.

The exact cause of their deaths will be known only after the post-mortem report, he said.

A case of unnatural death (UD) was filed at Manda police station in this regard, said the officer.

