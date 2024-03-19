Ruchi unveils three hidden beauties of unseen Bangladesh

Only two steps from home abide,

Upon a grain's remnant, a dew's drop resides!

These verses seem to be true when one gazes towards Bangladesh. Our country is enriched with natural wonders, yet how much do we truly know about it? How much have we truly seen? Across various regions of the country lots of hidden wonders are waiting to be discovered. To discover the undiscovered, "Ruchi Odekha Banglar Khoje Season 2" was organized. Through this event, we have discovered three unseen wonders of Bangladesh. Renowned traveler and bird enthusiast Enam Ul Haque and mountaineer Tarek Anu's opinion, along with the votes of the audience, this year's top three hidden beauties were selected.

1) Dubalhati Rajbari, Naogaon

Photo: Courtesy

Khairul Islam's writing unveils the distant Dubalhati Rajbari situated just 6 kilometers south of Naogaon city. This vast palace, adorned with red brickwork within Roman Corinthian columns, is nearly two centuries old.

Once this palace had around Three hundred and fifty rooms and seven expansive yards. In 1793, King Krishnanath purchased the palace from Lord Cornwallis for 14 lakh 4 hundred and 95 taka. With no heirs to inherit from King Krishnanath, his nephew, King Harnath Roy, took the responsibility in 1853. Subsequently, he enhanced its beauty by establishing various theaters and memorial pillars. Around 1892, after the disappearance of the landlord tradition, King Harnath Roy left for India with his family. Eventually, it became government property under the Department of Archaeology.

2) Nokata Falls, Rangamati

Photo: Courtesy

Nokata falls is located in the Bengalakata area of Ward 9 of Kengrachhari Union in BilaiChhari Upazila of Rangamati. Nokata falls needs a journey of approximately two and half hours in boat from Kaptai Launch ghat, then a 30-40 minutes water journey to Bengalkata.

A 2-3 hours journey through stone-laden paths amidst green hills with the guidance of a local guide, the sight is nothing short of breathtaking. We discovered the falls from Md. Faysal Mehedy's writing. Originating from the Muppochhara falls, the waterfall cascades nearly 200 feet down. The falls mix into the bluish water of kaptai lake. During the dry season, water flow reduces significantly, but the monsoon season transforms the main waterfall into a grand spectacle. Rainy season is the best time to visit this wonderful waterfall.

3) Wadar Falls, Bandarban

Photo: Courtesy

Hidden amidst the deep hills of Bandarban, Moshior Rahman discovered a magnificent beauty. After trekking through shaded trails from Alikadam to a steep mountain, Murong para is there to welcome you.

Entire Alikadam is seen from the top of the para. The city hide under cloud at dawn, the shaded roads from the Murong Para to falls are no less than breathtaking. After two hours of peaceful descending trekking, a beautiful jhiri comes, another two hours trekking in this beautiful jhiri will get you to the revelation of the first waterfall named Wadari, meaning nest. Enclosed within rocky formations, the waterfall resembles a peaceful sanctuary. The second waterfall is very close to the first one. Despite the best time to visit during monsoon, both waterfalls maintain their allure throughout the year.

We made three eye catchy videos to spread the details of this undiscovered places among travelers. These three unseen destinations, along with other selected favorites, are shared with all travel enthusiasts through the ruchiexplorelimitless.com website, aiming to illuminate the stories of Bangladesh's hidden and unseen beauty to all wanderlust and adventurous souls.