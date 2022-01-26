Corruption, weak bureaucracy, lack of access to credit - top 3 challenges for business recovery: CPD

Corruption, inefficient bureaucracy and lack of access to credit during the post-Covid period in 2021 have been the top three challenges for a conducive business environment - particularly the micro, small and cottage industries, a Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) survey revealed today.

Moreover, the businesses in the country will take 3 years to recover from the effects of the pandemic, according to 45% of the 73 private company high officials who were surveyed during April-July in 2021.

The Executive Opinion Survey (EOS) report, prepared by CPD Research Director Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, Programme Associates Md Salay Mostofa and Ms Ratia Rehnuma, was published on Monday.

Presenting the keynote, Research Director Dr Khondaler Golam Moazzem said, "Some 68% businessmen considered corruption to be the main obstacle while 67% and 55% of the business people respectively noted that incompetent administration and insufficient project financing to be the biggest challenge."

"In addition, 42% responders said the country's economy is still under pressure while 63% of the traders supposed that the distribution of incentive packages was "disproportionate" for the SMEs during the peak of the Covid era.

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) conducted the survey to report the state of business competitiveness of Bangladesh during 2021 in the backdrop of easing of the Covid-19 pandemic and compare the changes to understand the level of recovery in the business environment.

Despite the 'build back better' approach in the post-Covid period, businesses continue to face structural challenges, added with new challenges, that ends up questioning the competitiveness of the business environment, the study concluded.

Moreover, the businesses accounted for mostly disproportionate recovery after it failed to ensure decent employment and wages, social and environmental development and access for the marginalized.

Led by CPD Research Director Dr Khondaler Golam Moazzem, the study was conducted in regards to the large-medium-small-micro sizes factories under four sectors (Agriculture, manufacturing, Non-manufacturing, Services) and covered 10 issues.

The 10 issues were: Infrastructure, Institutions, Safety and Security, Financial System, Trade and Investment, Competition, Business Operations, Governance and Innovation, Building Human Capital, Working and Employment, and Managing the Economic Recovery and Risks.

According to the study, improvements have been reported in corporate ethics (-0.59; 61.6%); less use of bribes during tax payment (-0.9; 58.9%) and awarding the public contract (-0.93; 63%).

However, bribes in export and import trade (-1.27; 74.6%) remained almost unchanged.

The CPD analysis found that businessmen over the years positively acknowledged the government's long-term vision for economic development (0.64; 53.4% in 2021), which includes automation and digitalization of trade and tax payment systems, strengthening the public procurement system.

On the other hand, fiscal instruments failed to satisfy the need of the people, businesses and environment.

As per the survey, businesses performed poorly to serve people equally (-0.49; 51.4%) while taxes could not address the inequality (-0.67; 57.1%) and tax obligations were difficult to comply with (-0.65; 59.7%). Moreover, addressing the environmental degradation (-1.09; 69.1%) also disappointed.

Some 58.9% mentioned that protection of personal data held by the public companies is somewhat absent (-0.53).

In order to improve the business environment for ensuring early recovery, the surveyors recommended that the country's tax structure needs major revision focusing on the equity of different categories of people.

CPD suggested NBR and Tariff Commission should jointly review the fiscal expenditure incurred for providing fiscal incentives and subsidies to different categories of enterprises and activities.

Although safety and security issues did not make progress in 2021 compared to that in 2020, the financial sector and trade and investment-related issues have either somewhat recovered or are at the recovery phase.

Meanwhile, the capital market has been struggling in building confidence among investors. Major challenges here included poor-quality IPOs (56%), weak regulatory enforcement role of SEC (53%), anomalies in financial reporting (50%) and suspicious trading in the secondary market (50%). Other issues were lack of transparency in BO accounts and failure to ensure due diligence of DSE/CSE, SEC, CDBL etc.

Regarding the faster recovery in the trade and investment sector, the survey recommended attracting more foreign visitors could improve the image of the country.

The domestic business environment has also somewhat improved and passed the level pre-covid level but the overall competitive environment is still below the minimum average level.

Entrepreneurs still considered that the corporate businesses are dominated by the few groups of companies as like previous time (-0.74; 65.8% in 2021 and -0.85; 74.1% in 2020); retail services are somewhat improved (0.75; 67.6%); so is the provision of professional services has improved (0.42; 42.3%).

Despite improvements in the situation with some 46.5% of businessmen indicating that new companies with innovative ideas have been growing (0.20), some 48.6% of respondents mentioned that fiscal measures distort competition to some extent (-0.17).

During the survey, an unbalanced recovery was observed particularly in the case of SMEs and informal sector activities as a result of the disproportionate distribution of stimulus package for the SMEs that stopped them from maintaining a similar level of recovery as observed in the case of large-scale enterprises.

CPD, in this regard, suggested the Competition Commission to be proactive to monitor the activities of the 'dominant market players in different sectors – who are likely to make an adverse impact on the market.