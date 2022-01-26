Governance failure main obstacle to recovery

Analysis

Ali Imam Majumder
26 January, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 11:18 pm

Related News

Governance failure main obstacle to recovery

Ali Imam Majumder
26 January, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 11:18 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The CPD's "Bangladesh Business Environment 2021, Findings from Entrepreneurs' Perception Survey" study on the challenges of post-pandemic business recovery has identified three barriers as key challenges.  I agree with the report.

However, one issue that did not come up in their research was "governance failure". Governance failure is the main obstacle to a post-pandemic recovery. What I think is that the failure of our electoral system means that we, the citizens, cannot play a role in electing the people's representatives because there is no electoral system.

Therefore, those who are coming to Parliament as people's representatives have no responsibility towards the people. If there was accountability, then corruption would not be like that.

Not only in the case for members of parliament, but the people also are not able to play a role in the election of the people's representatives of local governments. Corruption is rampant due to lack of accountability.

Our state is made up of different organs. The bureaucrats are not living on an isolated island. You look at universities, you see more different organs and incompetence is everywhere. I will not say that it is not present in the bureaucracy.

Mainly responsible for the incompetent bureaucracy is the massive deficiency in our education system. Educational institutions do not provide quality education. Their value is constantly going down. So I do not disagree with the identification of bureaucracy in the CPD research.

A few days ago, I saw in a study that every year 5 to 6 million US dollars are spent for bringing skilled manpower from India and Sri Lanka to Bangladesh. That means incompetence is everywhere.

When a culture of impunity prevails, corruption cannot be stopped.

TBS Senior Reporter Rezaul Karim spoke to Ali Imam Majumder over the phone.

Economy / Top News

Governance / Post Pandemic Recovery / Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

9h | Panorama
A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Reuters

‘Biomass burning, high sulphur-containing gasoline are compounding air pollution’

9h | Panorama
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

11h | Habitat
The government has no policy framework in place to provide non-agricultural land to landless people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Polash

Why do landless people not get khas land? 

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

6h | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

7h | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

1d | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork