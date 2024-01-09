Maintaining economic stability main challenge for new govt: Finance minister

The main challenge of the new government will lie in maintaining economic stability, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said today (9 January).

"To achieve this goal, the government must unlock the potential sectors of the economy. There should be a significant focus on enhancing revenue collection as a key priority," he said while exchanging post-polls greetings with reporters at his office this afternoon.

Mustafa Kamal highlighted numerous untapped opportunities for advancing Bangladesh's economy, citing several unexplored sectors and undiscovered components.

He stressed the need for the government to dedicate more effort towards exploring these areas.

The primary focus of the new finance minister would be to boost revenue collection, he added.

The finance minister said that the main strength of Bangladesh's economy is the foreign exchange reserve.

He also pledged to maintain a reserve of $30 billion throughout the year.

"Bangladesh's annual foreign debt does not match its foreign remittances. But there is nothing to worry about. Revenue is also being generated from both goods and services, further contributing to the economy," he added.

Replying to a query, Kamal acknowledged that there have been numerous reforms in Bangladesh's banking sector.

While noting some isolated incidents that arose, he assured that these would be addressed in the future.

He affirmed Bangladesh's ongoing progress and its commitment to moving.

Mentioning that non-performing loans (NPLs) have significantly reduced, the minister said Bangladesh aims to be the 20th largest economy by 2041.

Addressing another query, he highlighted the significance of inflation in driving economic progress. He stated that discussions on inflation often involve individuals with limited economic insight.

Kamal also mentioned that the prime minister will decide who will be the finance minister of the new government.

"Whoever is the finance minister, the government will work to make the economy more dynamic," he added.

When asked about any possibility of sanctions on Bangladesh's economy, he said Bangladesh has not committed any wrongdoing warranting such actions.

"There is no justification for imposing sanctions on the country. However, if such measures are forcibly taken, Bangladesh will be compelled to respond with similar action," he said.