Laboratory tests can help raise export of processed foods: Food minister

Economy

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 09:49 pm

The acceptance of processed foods from Bangladesh will increase on the international market with laboratory testing ensuring food safety and nutrition, said Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder.

"Food can be contaminated at any stage on the way to dining tables from the farm, so those who process and export goods must be extra careful," he said, inaugurating the "Food and Chemical Lab Expo-2022" at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Sunday. 

"Food quality should be ensured by laboratory tests. Lacking laboratories, we are yet to do well in exporting processed foods."

Keeping this in mind, the government has now decided to develop testing facilities in all the divisional headquarters, he said, adding that a large-scale laboratory is being built in Narayanganj with support from Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica). 

To ensure the availability of testing facilities, the government is also developing eight mobile van laboratories.

Food Secretary Ismail Hossain said coordinated initiatives are needed for safe food. "We should work to raise awareness among people about food safety, upskill food workers, and increase manpower. We are hopeful we will soon be able to ensure food testing labs at divisional headquarters.

Organised by the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority and the United States Department of Agriculture, the daylong exhibition showcased some 44 government, academic, and research-oriented laboratories, giving food processors an opportunity to learn more about laboratory tests for food.  

Science and Technology Senior Secretary Ziaul Hasan, said he hoped the exhibition would foster sturdy coordination between different entities in the food processing industry. 

 

