Inflation rate highest in 17 months: BBS  

Bangladesh's economy faced 6.17% of inflation in February which is the highest in the last 17 months.

The inflation rate is sharply 31 basis points higher than January inflation, according to a report of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) published Monday (21 March).

The BBS released its February issue of the regular disclosure titled "Consumer Price Index (CPI), Inflation Rate and Wage Rate Index (WRI) in Bangladesh" indicating a drastic price increase of food items.

The economy faced 6.22% inflation on food items in February, which was 5.6% in January.

It indicates that food inflation increased by 62 basis points in a single month.

On the other hand, non-food inflation reduced by 16 basis points in the last month and stood at 6.1%. inflation in this segment was 6.26% in January.