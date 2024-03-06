Solving problems, not passing blame, should be main task in leather industry: Salman F Rahman

Industry

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 09:31 pm

A file photo of Prime Minister&#039;s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman. Photo: Collected

Instead of passing blame, the focus should be on solving the problems in the leather industry, Salman Fazlur Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, said today (6 March).

Speaking at a meeting organised at the BCIC conference room in Dhaka after visiting Savar tannery industrial in Hemayetpur and witnessing the pollution there, he said, "I informed the matter to the environment minister. He said we have to do something about the waste treatment plant."

Salman also said today's visit was about understanding the problem.

"The biggest problem that has occurred is that the CETP [Central Effluent Treatment Plant] was built by Chinese contractors who did not work according to the contract. We discussed today whether another contractor can retrofit the plant. No decision has been made."

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Farina Ahmed, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) Chairman Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik, and senior officials of related ministries, directorates and BSCIC were present in the meeting.

