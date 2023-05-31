PM seeks larger Swedish investment in ICT, economic zones

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called for more Swedish investment in Bangladesh's economic zones and information communication technology (ICT).

"We want more investment from Sweden in Bangladesh's ICT and economic zones," she said.

She made the remarks when a Swedish delegation, led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of Swedish retail clothing company H&M, Helena Helmersson, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister at the latter's official Ganabhaban residence.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told a news briefing after the call on.



Sheikh Hasina said her government wants to expand the export baskets further by diversifying the export items.

The Premier said Bangladesh has its own economic policy and targeted plans on poverty reduction, food security and healthcare alongside creating employment.

Turning to mechanisms to tackle climate change, she said that her government has been effectively dealing with the climate change impacts.

The government, she said, is very much aware of the climate change impact and working to this end.

"We are working with our own finance to mitigate the climate change impacts," she said.

The Prime Minister said they have been working with topmost priority to ensure women's empowerment and gender equality.

She appreciated the Swedish move to not cancel any order during the bad time arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic despite the rise of Coronavirus globally at that time.

While the Swedish businessman said they have a special relationship with Bangladesh.

"We are doing business with Bangladesh for the last three decades. We want to carry forward the business with Bangladesh," she said.

Helena Helmersson praised the leadership of the premier for Bangladesh's remarkable socio-economic development and for ensuring the country's progress successfully by controlling the Covid-19 situation.

PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Ambassador of Sweden to Dhaka Alexandra Berg von Linde and H&M Chief Financial Officer Adam Karlsson, were also present.