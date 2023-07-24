Government aims to double fish production in 18 years

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 08:11 pm

The government provides low-interest loans on easy terms to those who want to work on the multi-purpose use of fish

Representational Image. Photo: TBS
Representational Image. Photo: TBS

The government has aimed to double fish production within 18 years, encouraging the multi-purpose use of fish, said Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim.

"Fish production will be increased to 85 lakh tonnes by 2041, which is 1.8 times more than the current production," said the minister at a press conference marking National Fisheries Week-2023 at the Department of Fisheries in the capital's Fisheries Building on Monday.

The slogan of this year's fisheries week (24 July to 30 July) is "Nirapad Mache Vorbo Desh, Gorbo Smart Bangladesh" (Let's the country be filled with safe fish production and Build Smart Bangladesh).

The minister said the government is also giving importance to the multi-purpose use of fish. Making chips, cakes, etc from fish and other fish products will increase fish consumption. The government provides low-interest loans on easy terms to those who want to work on the multi-purpose use of fish.

Bangladesh exports fish to 52 countries. The country earned Tk4,790.3 crore in 2022-23 by exporting 70,000 tonnes of fish. Foreign exchange earned through fish export is contributing to the development of the country.

Rezaul Karim said smart technology will be used in the stage of production, marketing, processing and export in the smart fisheries sector. The government has set up international standard laboratories in the country for safe and healthy fish production for local consumption and export. Fish are exported after laboratory tests as per the demand of foreigners.

Imported food ingredients for fish are tested in these laboratories to ensure there is no unhealthy material in the fish production, extraction and marketing process, he said further.

Mentioning that the rural economy functions through fish production, the minister said 1.95 crore people are directly and indirectly involved in the fisheries sector for their livelihood.

Fish production / Bangladesh

