BLF seeks joint efforts to ensure social compliance in leather industry

Leaders of Bangladesh Labour Foundation (BLF) today urged all concerned, including tannery owners, labour leaders and workers of the leather industry to work jointly with collective initiatives to boost country's leather industry ensuring social compliance.

"To achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 with the target of 10 billion US dollars export income from the leather industry, the second largest export-earning industry, owners and tannery workers must work together," BLF chairman and ex-president of the Jatiya Sramik League Abdus Salam told a press meet at Banglamotor in city.

He said: "The country's leather industry is now facing a threat due to lack of proper strategic plan and producing quality products in the competitive world."

The participants of the programme also put emphasis on ensuring social compliance in the leather industry and to take pragmatic steps to regain its lost image.

BLF Chairman said, "There are a large number of local raw materials for the leather industry but we cannot utilize them properly due to the lack of proper plans. Now, the government has taken action plans to flourish the sector."

Expressing his grave concern over the present environmental situation even after shifting the tanneries to Hemayetpur from Hazaribagh, BLF Secretary General ZM Kamrul Anam said, "Ensure compliance at all about 133 factories and develop the sector in the greater benefit of the nation.

"But the shifting result has now become almost zero," he said, adding that the industry's image should be improved in both local and international markets.

"Bangladesh cannot export leather and leather goods to Europe for not getting the Leather Working Group (LWG) certificate. Company owners should ensure compliance to boost their business," Anam said.

Anam also highlighted that Bangladesh can be listed as one of the top 10 leather exporters by 2025 if the country gets the LWG certificate.

President of Bangladesh Labor Rights Journalists Forum (BLRJF) President Kazi Abdul Hannan underscored the need for political goodwill to flourish the leather sector as it has a huge potential compared to the garments industry.

Chief News Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangtha (BSS) Ruhul Ghani Joti, BLRF General Secretary Ataur Rahman, Program Co-ordinator of BLF Khandkar Faisal Ahmed also spoke.