BLF seeks joint efforts to ensure social compliance in leather industry

Industry

BSS
04 March, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 10:52 pm

Related News

BLF seeks joint efforts to ensure social compliance in leather industry

BSS
04 March, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 10:52 pm
Representational image. Photo: Courtesy
Representational image. Photo: Courtesy

Leaders of Bangladesh Labour Foundation (BLF) today urged all concerned, including tannery owners, labour leaders and workers of the leather industry to work jointly with collective initiatives to boost country's leather industry ensuring social compliance.

"To achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 with the target of 10 billion US dollars export income from the leather industry, the second largest export-earning industry, owners and tannery workers must work together," BLF chairman and ex-president of the Jatiya Sramik League Abdus Salam told a press meet at Banglamotor in city.

He said: "The country's leather industry is now facing a threat due to lack of proper strategic plan and producing quality products in the competitive world."

The participants of the programme also put emphasis on ensuring social compliance in the leather industry and to take pragmatic steps to regain its lost image.

BLF Chairman said, "There are a large number of local raw materials for the leather industry but we cannot utilize them properly due to the lack of proper plans. Now, the government has taken action plans to flourish the sector."

Expressing his grave concern over the present environmental situation even after shifting the tanneries to Hemayetpur from Hazaribagh, BLF Secretary General ZM Kamrul Anam said, "Ensure compliance at all about 133 factories and develop the sector in the greater benefit of the nation.

 "But the shifting result has now become almost zero," he said, adding that the industry's image should be improved in both local and international markets.

 "Bangladesh cannot export leather and leather goods to Europe for not getting the Leather Working Group (LWG) certificate. Company owners should ensure compliance to boost their business," Anam said.

Anam also highlighted that Bangladesh can be listed as one of the top 10 leather exporters by 2025 if the country gets the LWG certificate.

President of Bangladesh Labor Rights Journalists Forum (BLRJF) President Kazi Abdul Hannan underscored the need for political goodwill to flourish the leather sector as it has a huge potential compared to the garments industry.

Chief News Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangtha (BSS) Ruhul Ghani Joti, BLRF General Secretary Ataur Rahman, Program Co-ordinator of BLF Khandkar Faisal Ahmed also spoke.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

labour / labour rights / Leather industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

National Pension Management Act 2023 needs constitutional focus

10h | Panorama
Cooked with the best ingredients: El Patron&#039;s new menu offers mouthwatering savoury items. Photo: Courtesy

El Patron: A revamped menu with greater Mediterranean diversity

12h | Food
In Bangladesh, vending machines set up in the hospitals see higher sales of products than those in the shopping malls. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi.

The rising popularity of vending machines in Dhaka

14h | Panorama
India has so far refrained from criticising the Kremlin directly on Ukraine, defying appeals by the West to take a firm stand. Photo: Reuters

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

4h | TBS SPORTS
Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

6h | TBS Stories
New discovery inside great pyramid of Giza

New discovery inside great pyramid of Giza

3h | TBS World
Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale