IMF further lowers Bangladesh's economic growth forecast to 5.7%

Economy

TBS Report
16 April, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 08:34 pm

A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/File Photo
A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/File Photo

With an eye towards high inflation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) again revised down the growth forecast for Bangladesh's economy to 5.7% for the current fiscal year 2023-24. 

In the latest edition of the World Economic Outlook released today (16 April), the real GDP growth in Bangladesh is expected to slow to 5.7% in the ongoing FY24, down from an estimated 6% growth a year ago while inflation would hit 9.3% in FY24, up from 9.0%.

The global lender also projected an improved 6.6% economic growth for the country in FY25 and a cooling of inflation down to 6.1%.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier this month, the World Bank, in its latest Bangladesh Development Update, warned the economy will remain stressed in the near term, with real GDP growth to slow to 5.6% in FY24, due to inflation weighing on private consumption growth, and shortages of energy and inputs, rising interest rates, and financial sector vulnerabilities dampening investor sentiment.

The IMF's projection comes after the Asian Development Bank (ADB), in April this year, revealed an optimistic growth forecast for Bangladesh's economy, expecting it to edge up to 6.1% for FY24 and 6.6% in FY25 from 5.8% a year ago on resilient export growth. 

It also said private consumption is expected to rise with easing inflation, while public consumption is expected to witness moderate growth.

 

