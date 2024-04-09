GDP growth slows in second quarter

On a point-to-point basis, Bangladesh's gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter (October-December 2024) of the current fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) stood at 3.78%, compared to 6.01% in the previous quarter.

The GDP grew 7.08% and 9.30% in the second quarter of FY23 and FY22, respectively, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) quarterly domestic production and growth rate update report.

The government initially decided to publish a quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) report on 26 November 2020, in a move to provide a timely status of the health of the economy.

As per the latest BBS report, on a point-to-point basis, the growth in the industry and services sector has slowed considerably. However, growth in agriculture has picked up.

The agriculture sector experienced a growth rate of 4.65% in the second quarter of FY24 on a point-to-point basis, compared to 4.22% in the first quarter.

The growth in the industrial sector decreased from 9.63% to 3.24% and in the services sector decreased to 3.06% from 3.73%.

On a point-to-point basis at fixed price value, the industrial sector grew 3.24% in the second quarter of FY24 compared to 10.00% during the same period in FY23 and 14.50% in FY22.

Besides, on a point-to-point basis, the services sector grew at 3.06% in the 2nd quarter of FY24 compared to 6.62% in the 2nd quarter of FY23 and 7.25% in the 2nd quarter of FY22.