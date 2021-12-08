Govt recognises 30 firms for green initiatives

For the first time, the government has recognised 30 companies from six sectors with the Green Factory Award for maintaining a safe and decent work environment, use of environmentally-friendly technology and efficient labour force.

Entrepreneurs say the award will help enhance their image, encouraging other companies to create green factories.

On behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who participated in the function as chief guest through video conferencing, State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian distributed the awards on Wednesday as part of celebrations marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"We have provided special facilities so that companies in various sectors can set up green factories. We have reduced taxes on all products required to build such factories," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said at the event.

Monnujan Sufian, who presided over the function, said the initiative would serve as an incentive for making industries environmentally-friendly and ensure a conducive working environment in order to increase productivity.

Fifteen of the factories were from the apparel sector, four from the tea sector, two from the tannery sector, and three each from the plastic and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Apparel companies Remi Holdings, Tarasima Apparels, Plummy Fashions, Mithela Textile Industries, Vintage Denim Studio, AR Jeans Producer, Karooni Knit Composite, Designer Fashion, Kenpark Bangladesh Apparel, Green Textiles, Four H Dyeing and Printing, Wisdom Attires, Mahmuda Attires, Snowtex Outerwear, and Auko-Tex received the award.

Habiganj Agro, Akij Food and Beverage, and Ifad Multi Products are the companies awarded in the food processing sector.

The four tea factories are Gazipur Cha-bagan, Laskarpur Cha-bagan, Jagchara Tea Factory and Neptune Tea Garden and the two leather companies are Apex Footwear and Edison Footwear.

From the plastic industries sector Banga Building Materials, Allplast Bangladesh and Durable Plastic were awarded.

The pharmaceutical companies are Square Pharmaceuticals, Beximco Pharmaceuticals and Incepta Pharmaceuticals.

Each company or factory received a crest, a medal, a certificate and a cheque of Tk1 lakh.

Bangladesh is a global leader with 150 green garment buildings, of which 44 are platinum rated, while 93 are gold rated and nine are silver. Four are recognised for "Leadership in Environmental and Energy in Design (LEED)" by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC).

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan told The Business Standard, "This award will motivate us to build more green factories. We have already received 152 green factory certificates and over 500 factories are waiting to get the certificates.

"We have to invest a lot of money in the beginning to make a green factory. The cost is high. As such, buyers are not paying much."

Faruque Hassan expressed hope that buyers would understand this and make the industry more sustainable by increasing the price of the products.

"It is a matter of pride to be honoured at the highest level of the state. We have tried from the beginning to work very well so that there is no harm to the environment," SM Khaled, managing director of Snowtex Group, a recipient of the green factory award, told TBS.

"The Snowtex family has about 18,000 members. We are working so that we can live well along with our staff. Today's honour has come as a consequence of our work."

Md Nawabur Rahman, director (Technical Operation Dhaka Unit) of Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd, told TBS, "We have always maintained an environmentally-friendly atmosphere in our company as a way of taking Bangladesh forward. One of the goals of sustainable development is to create a work environment through ensuring health safety and an environment friendly company. We are trying to comply with all these requirements."

Habiganj Agro Limited, a sister concern of Pran, received the award in the food processing category, while Banga Building Materials Limited, Allplast Bangladesh Limited and Durable Plastics Limited, the sister concern of RFL group, got the award in the plastic sector category.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, Director (Marketing) of Pran-RFL group said, "From the very beginning of the construction of the factory, we have given utmost importance to the environment in the design of the buildings, infrastructure and other installations and have followed an eco-friendly process at every step from production to marketing.