Govt recognises 30 firms for green initiatives

Economy

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 10:56 pm

Related News

Govt recognises 30 firms for green initiatives

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the function held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 10:56 pm
Photo: Jahir Rayhan
Photo: Jahir Rayhan

For the first time, the government has recognised 30 companies from six sectors with the Green Factory Award for maintaining a safe and decent work environment, use of environmentally-friendly technology and efficient labour force.

Entrepreneurs say the award will help enhance their image, encouraging other companies to create green factories.

On behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who participated in the function as chief guest through video conferencing, State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian distributed the awards on Wednesday as part of celebrations marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"We have provided special facilities so that companies in various sectors can set up green factories. We have reduced taxes on all products required to build such factories," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said at the event.

Monnujan Sufian, who presided over the function, said the initiative would serve as an incentive for making industries environmentally-friendly and ensure a conducive working environment in order to increase productivity.

Snowtex Group Managing Director SM Khaled receiving Green Award
Snowtex Group Managing Director SM Khaled receiving Green Award

Green Factory Award recipients

Fifteen of the factories were from the apparel sector, four from the tea sector, two from the tannery sector, and three each from the plastic and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Apparel companies Remi Holdings, Tarasima Apparels, Plummy Fashions, Mithela Textile Industries, Vintage Denim Studio, AR Jeans Producer, Karooni Knit Composite, Designer Fashion, Kenpark Bangladesh Apparel, Green Textiles, Four H Dyeing and Printing, Wisdom Attires, Mahmuda Attires, Snowtex Outerwear, and Auko-Tex received the award.

Habiganj Agro, Akij Food and Beverage, and Ifad Multi Products are the companies awarded in the food processing sector.

The four tea factories are Gazipur Cha-bagan, Laskarpur Cha-bagan, Jagchara Tea Factory and Neptune Tea Garden and the two leather companies are Apex Footwear and Edison Footwear.

From the plastic industries sector Banga Building Materials, Allplast Bangladesh and Durable Plastic were awarded.

The pharmaceutical companies are Square Pharmaceuticals, Beximco Pharmaceuticals and Incepta Pharmaceuticals.

Each company or factory received a crest, a medal, a certificate and a cheque of Tk1 lakh.

Bangladesh is a global leader with 150 green garment buildings, of which 44 are platinum rated, while 93 are gold rated and nine are silver. Four are recognised for "Leadership in Environmental and Energy in Design (LEED)" by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC).

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan told The Business Standard, "This award will motivate us to build more green factories. We have already received 152 green factory certificates and over 500 factories are waiting to get the certificates.

"We have to invest a lot of money in the beginning to make a green factory. The cost is high. As such, buyers are not paying much."

Faruque Hassan expressed hope that buyers would understand this and make the industry more sustainable by increasing the price of the products.

"It is a matter of pride to be honoured at the highest level of the state. We have tried from the beginning to work very well so that there is no harm to the environment," SM Khaled, managing director of Snowtex Group, a recipient of the green factory award, told TBS.

"The Snowtex family has about 18,000 members. We are working so that we can live well along with our staff. Today's honour has come as a consequence of our work."

Md Nawabur Rahman, director (Technical Operation Dhaka Unit) of Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd, told TBS, "We have always maintained an environmentally-friendly atmosphere in our company as a way of taking Bangladesh forward. One of the goals of sustainable development is to create a work environment through ensuring health safety and an environment friendly company. We are trying to comply with all these requirements."

Habiganj Agro Limited, a sister concern of Pran, received the award in the food processing category, while Banga Building Materials Limited, Allplast Bangladesh Limited and Durable Plastics Limited, the sister concern of RFL group, got the award in the plastic sector category.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, Director (Marketing) of Pran-RFL group said, "From the very beginning of the construction of the factory, we have given utmost importance to the environment in the design of the buildings, infrastructure and other installations and have followed an eco-friendly process at every step from production to marketing.

Bangladesh / Top News

PM Hasina / Green Factory Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

10h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

12h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

13h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

3h | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

6h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

6h | Videos
From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study