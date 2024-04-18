Gold price hits record high of Tk1,19,638 per bhori

The price of 22-carat gold has reached a record high of Tk1,19,638 per bhori in the country.

The price of 22-carat gold has been increased by Tk2,065 per bhori or 11.664 grams, the Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus), in a press release issued on Thursday (18 April).

The adjustment followed a price hike in the local bullion market, it said, adding that the new rate will be effective from this evening.

According to the release, the price of 21-carat gold also increased by Tk1,994 per bhori to Tk1,14,202, and 18-carat gold increased by Tk1,656 per bhori to Tk97,884, while the price of traditional gold decreased by Tk1,388 per bhori to Tk78,802.

This is the eighth time Bajus increased the price of gold this year.

The price of gold has been increased again in the country within a gap of ten days. On 8 April, Bajus increased the price of 22-carat gold by Tk1,749 per bhori to Tk1,17,573.