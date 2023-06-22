FBCCI urges preparedness to prevent accidents in factory setup

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) has urged everyone concerned to be prepared to prevent accidents during setting up factories.

"All kinds of preparations should be taken to prevent fire accidents. It is important to raise awareness among factory owners and workers," said FBCCI Vice-President MA Momen as the chief guest at the meeting titled "The importance of safe workplace including chemical and electrical safety" on Thursday.

The meeting recognised that after 2026, industrial establishments and factories will not be able to conduct operations unless they comply with various regulations. Therefore, FBCCI believes that ensuring a safe working environment is imperative and there are no viable alternatives to it.

In his address to the industrialists, MA Momen emphasised, "It is a different era now, and factories cannot be established anywhere in the country anymore. To operate a factory, you must ensure compliance with infrastructure, fire safety, electricity, and environmental regulations."

He also assured FBCCI's support in making necessary preparations.

Md Amin Helaly, another vice-president of FBCCI, suggested, "Spending on accident prevention should be viewed as an investment rather than an additional cost."

He also urged the responsible organisations to exercise integrity in providing security clearance.

SAM Husain, an advisor to the German development agency GIZ, emphasised the importance of safety training.

He stated that such training would not only protect factories and the economy but also safeguard employees and promote personal safety.

"We look forward to advancing the safety program through collaboration and valuable feedback from business leaders." he shared.

FBCCI Directors Hafez Harun, Abu Hossain Bhuiyan Ranu, Akkas Mahmud, Acting Secretary General Ambassador Mosud Mannan, Safety Council Advisor Brigadier General (Retired) Abu Nayeem Md Shahidullah, Standing Committee on Fire Safety and Security, Disaster, and Explosion Chairman Md Niaz Ali Chishti, and other business leaders were also present at the meeting.