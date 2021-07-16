FBCCI president urges not to close factories during lockdown to keep economy afloat

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jasim Uddin today urged the government not to enforce restrictions on industries and factories during post-Eid lockdown to keep the economy afloat.

He said that if all types of industries are shut down under the new lockdown restrictions, production activities would be halted and the supply chain would be completely disrupted.

"Everyone directly or indirectly involved, from production to the consumer, will suffer. If the products are not supplied and marketed properly, the prices will increase. Low-income buyers will suffer," he said in a written statement.

He further highlighted that for the imposed shut down on the factories it will not be possible to supply in time according to the next export order by local business houses.

"If the one-month export schedule is disrupted, it will have a negative impact on the next six-month export schedule. At the same time, if production is stopped, there is a possibility that the imported raw material will be wasted," Jasim said.

The FBCCI President also expressed concern that the supply of life-saving medicines will be disrupted due to the new restrictions.

"On the other hand, if the tannery factories are closed, the rawhide preservation activities on Eid-ul-Adha will not bear fruit," he added.

Meanwhile, Fearing massive schedule disruptions and huge financial losses, clothing sector leaders on Thursday sent a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, seeking her directives to allow factories to resume operations after a short Eid vacation.