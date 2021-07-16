FBCCI president urges not to close factories during lockdown to keep economy afloat

Economy

TBS Report 
16 July, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2021, 03:22 pm

Related News

FBCCI president urges not to close factories during lockdown to keep economy afloat

TBS Report 
16 July, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2021, 03:22 pm
Bangladeshi women have been key to the country’s rise. Photographer: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images
Bangladeshi women have been key to the country’s rise. Photographer: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jasim Uddin today urged the government not to enforce restrictions on industries and factories during post-Eid lockdown to keep the economy afloat.

He said that if all types of industries are shut down under the new lockdown restrictions, production activities would be halted and the supply chain would be completely disrupted.

"Everyone directly or indirectly involved, from production to the consumer, will suffer. If the products are not supplied and marketed properly, the prices will increase. Low-income buyers will suffer," he said in a written statement. 

He further highlighted that for the imposed shut down on the factories it will not be possible to supply in time according to the next export order by local business houses. 

"If the one-month export schedule is disrupted, it will have a negative impact on the next six-month export schedule. At the same time, if production is stopped, there is a possibility that the imported raw material will be wasted," Jasim said. 

The FBCCI President also expressed concern that the supply of life-saving medicines will be disrupted due to the new restrictions. 

"On the other hand, if the tannery factories are closed, the rawhide preservation activities on Eid-ul-Adha will not bear fruit," he added. 

Meanwhile, Fearing massive schedule disruptions and huge financial losses, clothing sector leaders on Thursday sent a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, seeking her directives to allow factories to resume operations after a short Eid vacation.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

FBCCI President / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

1d | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

1d | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder