Fakir Knitwears to invest $46m in Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar

Economy

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 10:59 am

Related News

Fakir Knitwears to invest $46m in Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar

To this end, the company signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (Beza) to acquire a 15-acre land in the country’s largest industrial enclave

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 10:59 am
Beza Executive Member Md Mozibor Rahman and Fakir Knitwears DMD Fakir Mashrikuzzaman exchange documents after signing an agreement at the Beza office on Wednesday.. Photo: Courtesy
Beza Executive Member Md Mozibor Rahman and Fakir Knitwears DMD Fakir Mashrikuzzaman exchange documents after signing an agreement at the Beza office on Wednesday.. Photo: Courtesy

One of the leading garment exporters in the country Fakir Knitwears Limited will invest $45.82 million to build a knit composite factory in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

To this end, the company signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (Beza) to acquire a 15-acre land in the country's largest industrial enclave.

Beza's Executive Member (Investment Development) Md Mozibor Rahman and Fakir Knitwears' Deputy Managing Director Fakir Mashrikuzzaman inked the deal on behalf of their respective sides at a ceremony at the Beza office on Wednesday.

Fakir Mashrikuzzaman expects about 2,000 jobs will be created in the new factory. He said the company has established a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in the country through skilled manpower and research and development. They have plans to set up similar industries in the country's flagship economic zone.

He said, as a green industry, his company is already keeping its reputation intact in the country and in the world.

The company has been contributing to the garment industry, logistics, and agro-farm sectors since 1936.

Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of Beza, said Fakir Knitwears is developing a business with a reputation in the country and international market. Therefore, the tie-up of such a reputable investor with Beza will lead to increased investment in the economic zone as well as product diversification.

He also said that although there are many challenges in providing services to investors in economic zones, Beza is successfully coping with them and ensuring water, gas, and electricity connections through coordination with all government agencies.

He said Beza is working with various development partners to ensure international standards in economic zones by setting up effluent treatment plants centrally.

Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority has started construction of "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar" on about 33,000 acres in Mirsarai, Sitakunda, and Sonagazi upazilas of Chattogram and Feni districts.

So far domestic and foreign investment proposals of around $19 billion have been approved in this industrial city. Following this, four companies have already started production.

Another 15 industrial companies have started setting up factories which will start production in phases from September 2023. About 8 lakh employment opportunities will be created in this industrial city, said Beza in a press release.

Bangladesh / Top News

Fakir Knitwears / investment / EPZ

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

34m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

2h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

20h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

17h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil