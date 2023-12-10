Ensure harassment-free business environment, FBCCI urges NBR

FBCCI President addresses a seminar organised by the National Board of Revenue on Sunday (10 December). Photo: TBS

Md Mahbubul Alam, the President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI), has urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to ensure a business environment free of harassment.

Expressing the commitment of businessmen to paying VAT, President Mahbubul Alam said, "Businessmen want to pay VATs, but they hesitate when they face harassment by field-level VAT and TAX officials."

President Mahbubul Alam made these remarks at an NBR seminar organised on VAT Day and VAT Week 2023 at NBR Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Sunday.

He requested the NBR to ensure that businessmen's documents and devices, such as computers, are not mishandled by officials.

President Mahbubul Alam added, "If harassment can be stopped, I can assure that all of us will pay VAT."

He also emphasised, "While some businessmen may hide their business accounts, the number is not more than 1%-2%. They will abandon this practice if the VAT payment system is automated."