Economic crises drags down profits of 2 Pran concerns in Dec quarter

Economy

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 09:48 pm

Related News

Economic crises drags down profits of 2 Pran concerns in Dec quarter

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 09:48 pm
Economic crises drags down profits of 2 Pran concerns in Dec quarter

The net profit of two sister concerns of the Pran-RFL Group – Agricultural Marketing Company Ltd (AMCL) and Rangpur Foundry Ltd (RFL) – declined in the October to December quarter of the current fiscal year due to fuel price hikes and a decrease in their exports amid the global economic crises, according to the financial disclosure by the companies.

"The overall business is positive but our selling expenses significantly rose due to the increase in fuel prices. Besides, the export slowed down following the depreciation of the taka against foreign currencies, especially the dollar," said Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director of the Pran-Rfl Group.

AMCL-Pran

The net profit of AMCL-Pran which produces various food items went down by 8.33% in the second quarter of the current fiscal year compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Besides, the net profit stood at Tk1.54 crore, which was Tk1.68 crore one year ago.

During the period, its revenue was Tk76.08 crore, which was Tk73.56 crore from October to December 2021.

Its earnings per share stood at Tk1.92 and its net asset value per share was Tk87.26.

From July to December 2022, its local sales stood at Tk134.06 crore and export sales stood at Tk20.75 crore.

The company recommended a 32% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2022.

Until 31 December 2022, sponsors and directors jointly held 40.15%, institutions 16.28%, and the general investors 43.57% shares of the company.

The last trading price of each of its shares was Tk240 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday.

Rangpur Foundry 

The net profit of Rangpur Foundry – a manufacturer of cast iron products – came down by 5.71% compared to the same period of the previous year.

From October to December 2022, the net profit stood at Tk.99 crore, which was Tk1.05 crore one year ago.
During the period, its revenue was Tk37.56 crore, which was Tk39.63 crore from October to December 2021.

Its earnings per share stood at Tk0.99 and its net asset value per share was Tk30.46.

From July to December 2022, its domestic sales stood at Tk76.47 crore and exports stood at Tk1.90 crore. 

The company recommended a 23% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2022.

Until 31 December 2022, sponsors and directors jointly held 49.89%, institutions 16.66%, and the general investors 33.45% shares of the company.

The last trading price of each share of the company was Tk154.60 at the DSE on Sunday.

Top News

RFL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'The silver lining is that the worst is sort of behind us': Hamid Rashid, UN economist

13h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

BuzzFeed and AI are a match made in fad city

12h | Panorama
Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

3h | TBS Entertainment
Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

4h | TBS SPORTS
“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

6h | TBS Round Table
What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund