e-CAB suspends membership of Eorange, 3 others

The e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) has suspended the membership of four e-commerce firms, including Eorange.

The other three companies suspended are www.24tkt.com, www.greenbangla.space and www.excellentbigbazar.com

The e-CAB suspended their membership due to the companies either not responding to or failing to provide proper explanations against the show cause letter sent to them after receiving multiple complaints from consumers and vendors, said the association in a press release on Thursday.

It said that there are allegations of embezzlement, non-settlement of complaints of buyers and suppliers, non-compliance with "Digital Commerce Guidelines 2021" and running multi-level marketing (MLM) businesses against these e-commerce firms.

Earlier, e-CAB sent show-cause letters to 16 e-commerce firms over the allegations against those.

Of the 16 accused, nine completely denied the allegations, while the others prayed for time with a commitment to resolve grievances and comply with the Digital Commerce Management Guidelines-2021.

In this regard, e-CAB stated that further investigation is underway keeping the nine institutions under observation.

If there is no satisfactory solution, a similar decision may be taken regarding those institutions, said e-CAB.