Ghorer Bazar unveils Bangladesh’s first crystal honey experience 

Ghorer Bazar, an e-commerce platform, introduces its newest offering, crystal honey, a unique honey variety recognised globally for its superior quality and delightful flavour.

According to officials from Ghorer Bazar, they are the trailblazers in bringing the new honey variety to Bangladesh, ensuring 100% natural attributes and adhering to stringent standards for this exceptionally clear and pure honey.

The company organised a launch event for this distinctive product, specifically for the local market, held at the La Vinci Hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.

Jamshed Mojumdar, the founder of Ghorer Bazar said, "In our daily lives, where sugar is commonly used in everyday food items, crystal honey can serve as a healthy and safe alternative. Incorporating crystal honey into daily foods will not only enhance flavour but also promote good health."

Md Nazmus Sakib, another founder of Ghorer Bazar said, "The company aims to solidify its position as a leader in the market, offering sustainable and top-notch products while prioritising customer satisfaction. Ghorer Bazar is dedicated to building lasting relationships by consistently delivering exceptional products and services."

Dr Md Ahsanul Haque Swapon, a professor of the Department of Entomology at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University in Gazipur, said, "Our brain food is Glucose which is abundant in honey. In the policy made by Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution on honey, there was no name of any honey-producing tree in Bangladesh. Then we tried to change it. Crystal honey is made from the honey that coagulates."

Sayed Mohammad Mainul Anwar, the director of the Alwan Honey Museum and Research Centre, said, "Honey was once neglected in this country but now the demand for honey is increasing day by day. Every drop should be counted to ensure the quality of honey. The better honey we can supply to the market, the better off our farmers will be. Honey cultivation is related to the pollination of various crops. If the production of honey increases, there will be a change in the country's crop production as well as a change in the economy."

He further said, "I have been researching honey for about 25 years. I found five types of bees in the country. Sundarbans' honey does not coagulate but mustard flower honey coagulates."

The event highlighted the overall activities of providing chemical-free and high-quality food products.