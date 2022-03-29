Dhaka, Colombo for early conclusion of PTA to boost trade

Economy

UNB
29 March, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 07:59 pm

Related News

Dhaka, Colombo for early conclusion of PTA to boost trade

UNB
29 March, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 07:59 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have laid emphasis on early conclusion of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with a hope that it will "widen" the bilateral trade significantly between the two South Asian countries.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and his Sri Lankan counterpart Prof GL Peiris had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BIMSTEC ministerial meeting in Colombo on Tuesday.

They discussed areas of cooperation including diversification and expansion of the export basket.

The negotiations over the PTA are at an advanced stage, said Secretary (East) Mashfee Binte Shams, who attended the meeting. 

Rector of Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy Asad Alam Siam and High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka Tareq Md Ariful Islam were also present.

The Sri Lankan foreign minister highly commended the great leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her policy against terrorism and violent extremism.

Foreign minister Momen stressed on initiating regular commercial shipping lines and cruise shipping for enhancement of trade and people to people contacts.

He also pointed out that the high price of air tickets is creating barriers to promoting tourism between the two countries.

The Sri Lankan foreign minister emphasized and echoed the position of Bangladesh leadership for better utilisation of Colombo port for transportation of Bangladeshi goods for the benefit of both the sides.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to work together in various regional and multilateral fora for common benefits.

Momen thanked his Sri Lankan counterpart for the warm hospitality and congratulated for hosting the BIMSTEC Summit preceded by the ministerial meeting and the senior officials meeting.

The Sri Lankan foreign minister recalled his visit to Dhaka last year in November and his meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh / Top News / Trade

Bangladesh-Sri Lanka / ties / BIMSTEC / PTA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

9h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

10h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

11h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Smith’s slap flooded internet

Smith’s slap flooded internet

8m | Videos
Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

58m | Videos
Going abroad costs more, earns less

Going abroad costs more, earns less

2h | Videos
Migrant workers to get easy loans, social security

Migrant workers to get easy loans, social security

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online