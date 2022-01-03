Ctg port opens new service jetty, handling capacity increased by 4,000 TEUs

The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), on Sunday, inaugurated a newly built service jetty, overflow yard, and a modern swimming complex.

With this, the port's container handling capacity increased to 53,018 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) from the existing 49,018 TEUs.

According to experts, the new jetty will help speed up operations of the vessels and ease the container congestion at the port.

State Minister for Shipping, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurated the establishments – built at the cost of over Tk196 crore – during an event held at the port on Sunday.

He also unveiled the plaque of a tugboat named Kandari-6, built by local shipbuilder Western Marine Shipyard.

The state minister said that the port will lead the country's maritime sector as the projects for the Matarbari Deep Sea Port, the Patenga Container Terminal, and the Bay Terminal of Chattogram Port, are on the cards.

Photo: TBS

After handing over the Kandari-6 tugboat, Western Marine's Managing Director, Captain Sohel Hasan, said they made a total of 13 ships for agencies under the shipping ministry.

The port authority constructed the New Mooring Overflow Yard on a 50,853sqm area near the old labour colony to develop its container handling capabilities and storage capacity.

Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, chairman of the CPA, said that in comparison to 2020, the port has attained a 13.19% growth in container handling, 14.06% in cargo handling, and 12.63% growth in ship handling in 2021.

"The port remained open 24 hours, seven days a week, at a time when the whole world remained stuck due to the pandemic.

"To ensure uninterrupted export-import activities, the port took timely measures for off-docking, shipping agents, feeder services and road cargo transportation."

Ships at the port are now enjoying zero-hour waiting periods, saving foreign currency. Insurance premiums have also decreased, he added.

The CPA chairman also said, "In cargo handling, we broke a 135-year record by handling 32.14 lakh containers last year. Moreover, we have also increased container storage capabilities."