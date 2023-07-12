Zaved Parvez appointed new head of people of Augmedix Bangladesh

Augmedix Bangladesh today announced that Md Zaved Parvez has been appointed as the new Head of People (HR), effective from July 2023, reads a press release.

An alumnus of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology with an MBA from American International University Bangladesh, he joins Augmedix after previously serving as VP, HR Technology & Talent Development at Robi Axiata Ltd.

"We are excited to welcome Parvez to Augmedix as we continue to create a culture of excellence built on human connections and technology innovations," stated Rashed Mujib Noman, country director of Augmedix.

"We believe that people are the drivers of success, and Parvez's experience will be instrumental as we continue to grow."

Parvez began his career as an engineer with a desire for new experiences and a need to gain a deeper understanding of the business. This led to a move to finance where he discovered his true passion, people development. As a certified Business & Life Coach, his desire for teaching extends beyond the workplace. Parvez is a founding trustee of a non-profit organisation, "Dreams For Tomorrow", which works towards the knowledge-based development of school students across Bangladesh. He also serves as an adjunct faculty at BUP and East West University.

In this role, Parvez will identify and develop the talents of team members, create strategies to enhance a high performing and sustainable learning culture, and grow potential leaders through a structured development process. With a proven track record in HR and over 18 years of experience in the tech sector, Parvez will help Augmedix Bangladesh further foster talent and develop leaders for the next phase of its journey.

