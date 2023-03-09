Guardian Life, Augmedix Bangladesh signs group insurance agreement

Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Augmedix Bangladesh Limited recently signed a group insurance agreement.

Under this, all the employees of Augmedix Bangladesh and their dependents will enjoy group insurance benefits, reads a press release.

To guarantee a promising future for all of Augmedix Bangladesh's members under the shade of Guardian Life, this will be the seventh consecutive year that the organisations collaborated.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, Acting Chief Executive Officer of GLIL and Rashed Mujib Noman, Country Director of Augmedix Bangladesh Ltd signed the deal on behalf of their respective companies.

Mahmud Afsar Ibne Hossain, EVP & Head of Group Business; Iftakher Ahmed, VP & Head of Group Service; Janna Tus Setara, Senior Executive; Mohammad Arif Hossain, Officer from Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Rashed Mujib Noman, Country Director; Shourav Roy, Recruiter; Mohiuddin Kader Arnob, Officer; Nabila Tahsin Ahmed, Talent Acquisition Lead from Augmedix Bangladesh Limited were present at the signing ceremony.