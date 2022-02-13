Yamaha sets-up rose tower at Bashundhara City for Valentine's Day

Motorcycle brand Yamaha has set-up a rose tower at Bashundhara City, Dhaka for the engagement of the guests and entertainment to observe Valentine's Day this year.

Every day numerous people are gathering and enjoying the rose tower which will be open for all till 14 February 2022, said a press release.

To mark Valentine's Day, Yamaha organises various activities every year which always attracts everyone's attention.

ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha motorcycle in Bangladesh.