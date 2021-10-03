Workshop insists conclusion of child labour by 2025

A workshop was held emphasising on the closure of child labour in the country by 2025, to achieve the sustainable development goal.

Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment and officials of Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment (DIFE) and International Labour Organization (ILO) came up with the request in the workshop titled "Strengthening labour inspection to combat child labour.", according to a press release of the Labour Ministry.

Md Ehsan-E-Elahi, secretary of the Labour and Employment Ministry who was the chief guest at the workshop, said that inspectors of DIFE's should work with sincerity to make the workplaces free of child labour and unwanted incidents.

DIFE Inspector General (Additional Secretary) Md Nasir Uddin said already child labour has been eliminated from eight industries of the country.

DIFE also has taken different measured to eradicate child labour from the country within 2025, he said.

ILO technical specialist Insaf Nizam, Additional Inspector General of DIFE, Dr Golam Md Faruq, chief technical advisor of ILO, Bangladesh unit George Faller, Bangladesh Child Right Forum chairperson Md Mahbubul Haque and other officials also present at the workshop among others.