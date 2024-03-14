Number of children in hazardous jobs fell, yet challenges persist: Study

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 05:39 pm

In sectors such as the Dry Fish Sector, 80% of child labourers work seasonally, while in the Metal Factory Sector, a staggering 89% work year-round.

A child waste picker sits on top of his collection for the day. There are are over 10,000 waste pickers in Chattgoram, with more than 50% aged between 8-16. The photo was taken from the Fishery Ghat area of the Karnaphuli River recently. Photo: Minhaj Uddin
A child waste picker sits on top of his collection for the day. There are are over 10,000 waste pickers in Chattgoram, with more than 50% aged between 8-16. The photo was taken from the Fishery Ghat area of the Karnaphuli River recently. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

The number of children employed in hazardous sectors has fallen, with both the ship recycling and readymade garments industry declared child free, owing to various government and development organisations initiatives, a study has found.

A validation workshop titled "Baseline Study on Protect Children from Hazardous Labour in Dried Fish and Metal Factory Sector and Enlighten their Future" held at the conference hall of the Chattogram Divisional Commissioner's office today (14 March) provided insights into the progress made in combatting child labour in hazardous sectors.

While significant strides have been made, challenges persist, as revealed by the keynote presentation during the event organised by Young Power in Social Action (YPSA) in collaboration with Solidar Suisse.

The presentation also unveiled contrasting findings compared to the Child Labor Survey.

While the survey reported 43% of children having an annual agreement, the workshop revealed a significantly lower figure of only 16% in this context.

Additionally, in sectors such as the Dry Fish Sector, 80% of child labourers work seasonally, while in the Metal Factory Sector, a staggering 89% work year-round.

The rising work opportunities in the Metal Factory Sector, driven by increasing demand for aluminium products, pose unique challenges in combating child labour effectively.

Addressing the workshop as the chief guest, Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Tofael Islam underscored the government's commitment to addressing child labour issues.

He highlighted initiatives such as providing new books, uniforms, and stipends to children in primary schools to prevent dropouts and involvement in child labour.

Islam expressed satisfaction that these measures have contributed to a gradual decrease in child labour.

In his address, Islam urged all development organisations to collaborate with the government in its mission to eliminate child labour from the country entirely.

Presided over by Muhammad Anwar Pasha, additional divisional commissioner, the workshop featured, Shipon Chowdhury, deputy inspector general of the Directorate of Inspection of Factories and Institutions, Mohammad Amanullah, country representative of Solidar Swiss, and Arifur Rahman, executive director of YPSA, as panel speakers. Mohammad Ali Shahin, coordinator of YPSA, among others.

