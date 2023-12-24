'Will cherish this face-to-face encounter for a lifetime': Dr Senjuti Saha on moderating ‘Let’s Talk with PM’

Dr Senjuti Saha, who ranked as one of the 100 "best and brightest" scientists of Asia and was lauded by Microsoft Corp's co-founder Bill Gates, moderated "Let's Talk with Sheikh Hasina" on 22 December. Center for Research and Information (CRI) orchestrated the special session of the interactive dialogue, bringing in a diverse assembly of over 300 young individuals, including super achievers, sports stars, transgender activists and international award winners, and giving them the opportunity to ask the Prime Minister questions covering practically all spheres of national interest that impact them.

Talking about her experience of moderating the session, Dr Senjuti said, "It was an extraordinary feeling. I am a scientist, spending most of my time in my lab. When I was asked to host such a program, I was, of course, very nervous. I was nervous because the honorable Prime Minister is a role model for all of us. Hosting a program with her felt like a nerve-wracking experience.

"But as soon as she arrived at the venue and smiled at me, all my nervousness vanished. It felt like we were just going to have a chat for an hour and a half. We were going to take questions, and listen to the opinions of this generation. I believe it was a remarkable experience for our generation. Very few young men and women around the world get an opportunity like this to speak directly with a prime minister for such a long time. I truly appreciated it and will never forget this day."

"We talked for about one and a half to two hours, with various questions coming from the young men and women, from students attending the session. There were young footballers, cricketers, boxers, influencers, and scientists present. We received questions from many of them. But what resonated with me repeatedly, and what the Prime Minister emphasized, was that we have to guide ourselves in our own way. We must have self-confidence. This generation, in this day and age, cannot rely on others. We have to believe in our own work, and work for the country. At the same time, we have to listen to our guardians. I believe that was the most important message for me and for all of us.

"We were all greatly inspired. We listened to songs, talked, clapped. We had the opportunity to directly ask the Prime Minister our heartfelt questions. It was a one-of-a-kind experience," Dr Senjuti said.

"Let's Talk with PM" is set for airing next Friday.