Walton's 3 entrepreneur directors, Walton Plaza honoured with tax card

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has honoured three entrepreneur directors of the country's electronics giant Walton with tax cards and crests for their highest tax payment in the fiscal year 2022-23.

The tax card awardees are: Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Chairman S M Shamsul Alam, Vice-Chairman S M Ashraful Alam and Managing Director S M Mahbubul Alam.

Apart from them, Walton Plaza also awarded the tax card.

They were awarded at a programme titled "National Tax Card and Best Taxpayer Award-2023" held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Wednesday (December 20, 2023).

Finance Division's Secretary Dr. Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder attended the function as special guest while Finance Ministry's Senior Secretary and NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem was in the chair.

Walton Hi-Tech's Additional Managing Director S M Shoyeb Hossain Nobel, Remark HB Ltd's Director Abul Bashar Hawlader and Walton Plaza's Managing Director Mohammad Rayhan received the tax card and best taxpayer award from the guests on behalf of Walton Hi-Tech Chairman S M Shamsul Alam, Vice-Chairman S M Ashraful Alam and Managing Director S M Mahbubul Alam.

On behalf of Walton Plaza, Managing Director Mohammad Rayhan received the tax card and best taxpayer award.