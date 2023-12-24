Walton's 3 entrepreneur directors, Walton Plaza honoured with tax card

Corporates

Press Release
24 December, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 07:28 pm

Related News

Walton's 3 entrepreneur directors, Walton Plaza honoured with tax card

Press Release
24 December, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 07:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has honoured three entrepreneur directors of the country's electronics giant Walton with tax cards and crests for their highest tax payment in the fiscal year 2022-23.

The tax card awardees are: Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Chairman S M Shamsul Alam, Vice-Chairman S M Ashraful Alam and Managing Director S M Mahbubul Alam. 

Apart from them, Walton Plaza also awarded the tax card. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They were awarded at a programme titled "National Tax Card and Best Taxpayer Award-2023" held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Wednesday (December 20, 2023).

Finance Division's Secretary Dr. Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder attended the function as special guest while Finance Ministry's Senior Secretary and NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem was in the chair. 

Walton Hi-Tech's Additional Managing Director S M Shoyeb Hossain Nobel, Remark HB Ltd's Director Abul Bashar Hawlader and Walton Plaza's Managing Director Mohammad Rayhan received the tax card and best taxpayer award from the guests on behalf of Walton Hi-Tech Chairman S M Shamsul Alam, Vice-Chairman S M Ashraful Alam and Managing Director S M Mahbubul Alam. 

On behalf of Walton Plaza, Managing Director Mohammad Rayhan received the tax card and best taxpayer award.

 

Walton

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last week, a visit to the party&#039;s central office in Dhaka to meet party leaders was in vain. The empty office is located in an alley near the Science Lab. Photo: Noor A Alam

A wobbly stroll with a 'stick': Sanskritic Muktijot’s entry in 2024 election

10h | Panorama
All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

1d | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

2d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

Now | Multimedia
Is Santa Claus red and white because of Coca-Cola?

Is Santa Claus red and white because of Coca-Cola?

1h | Multimedia
All you need to know about cricket’s new innovation ‘Electra Stumps’

All you need to know about cricket’s new innovation ‘Electra Stumps’

2h | Multimedia
State sugar mills seek Tk6,000cr loan interest waiver

State sugar mills seek Tk6,000cr loan interest waiver

6h | Multimedia