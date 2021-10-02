Walton signs deal to export 300,000 compressors to Turkey 

Corporates

TBS Report
02 October, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2021, 09:28 pm

Related News

Walton signs deal to export 300,000 compressors to Turkey 

TBS Report
02 October, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2021, 09:28 pm
Walton signs deal to export 300,000 compressors to Turkey 

Walton signed a deal with Turkish tech company Kargi Sogutma Isitma San Ve Tic Ltd to export 300,000 units of compressors in 2022.
 
The deal was signed on Thursday at a five-day-long "ISK Sodex International Trade Fair" held in Istanbul from 29 September to 2 October, said a press release.
 
Walton's International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim and Kargi's Managing Director Emin Kargi signed the deal on behalf of their institutions. 
 
According to the press release, Walton has set a target of exporting 10 lakh units of compressors to Turkey by 2023. And the tech giant has already shipped out 200,000 units of compressors.
 
The ISK Sodex is the world's third-largest as well as the largest international trade fair in the Eurasian region for ventilation refrigeration and air conditioning technology, which takes place every two years later in Istanbul. 
 
Walton first-ever took part in the ISK Sodex fair with a lucrative stall, set up jointly with Kargi at the center of the fair, to showcase "Made in Bangladesh" tagged Walton products. 
 
Walton's Director SM Mahbubul Alam said that they got a huge response from global buyers.
 
"Businessmen from Saudi Arabia, Greece, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, and other countries met with Walton representatives and also shown great interest in importing various electronics and technology products made in Bangladesh including compressors," added S M Mahbubul Alam.
 
Senior Executive Directors Tanvir Rahman and Mahfuzur Rahman, Compressor Product's Deputy Chief Business Officer Nasir Uddin Mandal were also present at the signing ceremony. 
 

Walton

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

1d | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

1d | Videos
Where does all the plastic waste go?

Where does all the plastic waste go?

1d | Videos
Bubly talks about “Chokh”

Bubly talks about “Chokh”

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

4
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec