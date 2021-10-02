Walton signs deal to export 300,000 compressors to Turkey 

Walton signed a deal with Turkish tech company Kargi Sogutma Isitma San Ve Tic Ltd to export 300,000 units of compressors in 2022.



The deal was signed on Thursday at a five-day-long "ISK Sodex International Trade Fair" held in Istanbul from 29 September to 2 October, said a press release.



Walton's International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim and Kargi's Managing Director Emin Kargi signed the deal on behalf of their institutions.



According to the press release, Walton has set a target of exporting 10 lakh units of compressors to Turkey by 2023. And the tech giant has already shipped out 200,000 units of compressors.



The ISK Sodex is the world's third-largest as well as the largest international trade fair in the Eurasian region for ventilation refrigeration and air conditioning technology, which takes place every two years later in Istanbul.



Walton first-ever took part in the ISK Sodex fair with a lucrative stall, set up jointly with Kargi at the center of the fair, to showcase "Made in Bangladesh" tagged Walton products.



Walton's Director SM Mahbubul Alam said that they got a huge response from global buyers.



"Businessmen from Saudi Arabia, Greece, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, and other countries met with Walton representatives and also shown great interest in importing various electronics and technology products made in Bangladesh including compressors," added S M Mahbubul Alam.



Senior Executive Directors Tanvir Rahman and Mahfuzur Rahman, Compressor Product's Deputy Chief Business Officer Nasir Uddin Mandal were also present at the signing ceremony.

