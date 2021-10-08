Walton launches ‘Smart Fridge, Smart Maker’ season-2

Walton has launched the second season of its video making contest titled "Smart Fridge, Smart Maker".

Anyone can participate in the first round of the two-round contest. Out of the participants of the first round, 10 best video makers will be eligible for second round and get reward of Tk50,000 each, Walton said in a press statement.

The top three winners of the second round will be awarded Tk3 lakh, 2 lakh and 1 lakh respectively.

The second season of the competition was announced at ceremony held on the corporate office of Walton in city on Wednesday.

According to the announcement, a three-member judge panel consisting National Film Award winning actress Kusum Sikder, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd (Whil) Senior Executive Directors Firoj Alam and Amin Khan will select the winning videos.

Whil's Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu, Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Senior Executive Director SM Zahid Hasan, Senior Deputy Executive Director Robiul Alam Bhuiyan were among others present at the launching programme.

First round of the competition has already begun from 6October and will run till 5 November 2021. Interested contestants will have to register themselves at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1_Bvi6NaOGGWFTTL4xan5C5DGK1IaEA5SDdP-bF_WlsQ/viewform?edit.

After making a maximum 90-second duration video content on Walton fridge based on own script, they have to send it to Walton Refrigerator email address (smartfridgesmartmaker@gmail.com). After the approval of the judge panel, the video should be uploaded on the Smart Fridge Smart Maker Season-2 event page. Then the contestants must share their video links on their Facebook profile or page with the hashtag #SmartFridgeSmartMakerSeason2 #Round_1 making it public.

Each of these video contents will be marking based on 100 marks, of which 25 marks on story, 50 marks on content development and 25 marks on the maker's social media activities.