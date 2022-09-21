Walton launches new mechanical keyboards

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has released two new models of affordable mechanical keyboards.

Modeled as KM02 and KM03, the new Walton mechanical keyboards have many advance features and are durable and attractive in design as well, reads a press release.

Customers who will buy the new mechanical keyboards along with other keyboards and keyboard-mouse combo from Walton's e-commerce platform E-Plaza (eplaza.waltonbd.com) will get special discount.

Released in two colours of black and gray, the KM02 and KM03 model mechanical keyboards have 104 keys among which 25 are anti-ghost keys. The special features include backlight breathing function, 50 million times button life, US layout, USB interface, mechanical axis button, blue switch, 1.5M exposed head USB cable etc.

Priced at Tk2,050 and Tk2,250 respectively, the new mechanical keyboards can be purchased at Tk1,742 and Tk1,912 from E-Plaza.

Besides, Walton has more than 30 models of RGB gaming, standard wireless and wired keyboard and keyboard-mouse combo. The price ranges from Tk275 to Tk2,350 of these models and has special discount on E-Plaza purchase.

Walton provides 6-month replacement warranty on all models of keyboards.