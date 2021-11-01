Walton launches its 'Digital Campaign Season-12'

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 08:20 pm
01 November, 2021, 08:51 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Walton has launched its 'Digital Campaign Season-12' nationwide.

The announcement was made at the 'Declaration Programme of Digital Campaign Season-12' held at the Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday, said a Walton press release on Monday.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker and Eva Rezwana, Walton Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Dr Shakhawat Hossen, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Chief Business Officer (CBO) of AC Tanvir Rahman, Refrigerator's CBO Engineer Anisur Rahman Mallick, TV's CBO Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain, and Electrical Appliances' CBO Sohel Rana attended the function.

Under the campaign, Walton has announced some special benefits such as cashbacks worth of crores of taka on the purchase of its fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine, gas stove, rice cooker or electric fan.

These benefits become effective from 1 November to any further notice, the release added.

The authorities said that Walton is conducting a countrywide digital campaign to provide faster and better after-sales service to the customers under online automation.

This phase of the campaign has been launched on the occasion of winter giving customers extra benefits.

Customers will complete an online registration process after buying a fridge, TV, AC, washing machine, gas stove, rice cooker or electric fan in this campaign from Walton plaza, distributor showroom or e-plaza.

Upon registration, they will receive offers of cashbacks up to taka one lakh through a return SMS from Walton.

