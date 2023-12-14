EBL launches co-branded credit card with EO

Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL), Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) and Visa launched a co-branded credit card yesterday, 13 December to offer financial solutions to EO members with a safer and more convenient payment option.

Md Zia Uddin, president of EO was the chef guest at the launching ceremony, held at the Lakeshore hotel in the city. Ziaul Karim, head of Communications and External Affairs; Tasnim Hussain, head of Cards; Seefat Jahan, senior manager, Communications and External Affairs from EBL and other senior officials from the concerned organizations were present on the occasion.

"This partnership signifies a commitment to providing enhanced financial solutions and exclusive benefits to our valued members. Together, we aim to elevate your banking experience and foster a stronger financial future," said Md. Zia Uddin, president, Entrepreneurs' Organization.

Available in two variants, Platinum and Signature, the co-brand credit card offers unique benefits including complimentary access to the EBL Skylounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram, zero issuance fees, Priority Pass card at zero issuance fee, which offers access to over 1,100 international airport lounges across 120 countries.

Additionally, two free supplementary cards can be availed against primary credit card. Cardholders can also enjoy discounts at hundreds of lifestyle, shopping, and dining merchants, as well as time-to-time buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offers at renowned restaurants in Dhaka.