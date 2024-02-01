Special benefits for EBL cardholders at Gloria Jean's outlets

01 February, 2024, 01:25 pm
01 February, 2024, 01:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) cardholders will enjoy special benefits at all the outlets of Gloria Jean's Coffees Bangladesh.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL and Md Enamul Kabir, general manager (operation) of Gloria Jean's Coffees Bangladesh signed an agreement to this effect in Dhaka recently.

Farzana Qader, senior manager, Retail Alliance of EBL and Sumit Prashad Chowdhury, manager, Operation of Gloria Jean's Coffees Bangladesh were present among others on the occasion.

