Veteran actor Riaz visits Canadian University of Bangladesh

16 May, 2023, 09:55 pm
The English Department of the Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) recently organised a stage performance of the Greek mythology drama "The Tragic Fate of Medusa" where renowned actor Riaz was present as the chief guest.

The event was presented with the collaborative effort of the English Department and CUB Carpe Diem Club (English Club), reads a press release. 

The programme commenced with a welcoming speech by Dr HM Jahirul Haque, vice-chancellor of Canadian University of Bangladesh. 

As the main speaker of the seminar, actor Riaz showed deep sorrow for the recent demise of the legendary actor Farooque and shared some valuable remarks for the students of CUB. 

The performance was highly praised by the guests and the audience. The drama was set under the tragic story of the Greek Mythology of Medusa and her tragic fate. The cast and crew brought cinematic magic to the stage with their extreme dedication and enthusiasm which got largely applauded. 

