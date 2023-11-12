Uttara University Bangla dept to inaugurate South Asia’s first Health Humanities Lab

The Bangla department of Uttara University is inaugurating South Asia's first Health Humanities Lab tomorrow (13 November).

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Ahmedul Kabir will attend the event as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Prof Dr Robed Amin, line director of the Non-Communicable Disease Control Program of the Health Safety Department; Medicine Specialist Mohammad Sayem, senior consultant of AMZ Hospital; Abid Aziz, advisor of Admission and Promotion of the university, will attend the event as special guests.