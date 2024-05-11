Uttara University hosts grand reception for freshmen of the CSE department

11 May, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 12:13 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Uttara University, renowned for its excellence in education, proudly welcomed the latest cohorts of students into its esteemed Department of CSE, Uttara University. 

The university's multipurpose hall, situated at its permanent campus, buzzed with excitement and anticipation over the course of 9 and 10 May, 2024, as the two-day Freshman Orientation Program unfolded.

Under the patronage of Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami, the occasion was graced with the esteemed presence of Prof Dr Mijanur Rahman, Dean, School of Science and Engineering, Uttara University and Prof Dr AHM Saifullah Sadi, Chairman, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Uttara University. 

Their leadership and guidance underscored the department's dedication to shaping the future leaders of the tech industry.

The atmosphere was filled with joy and enthusiasm as the new students, representing both the regular and evening batches, embarked on their academic journey at Uttara University. 

This reception marked the beginning of a transformative experience, where knowledge meets opportunity, and aspirations soar.

 

