Uttara University's Infopedia Poster Competition: A spectacle of knowledge and creativity

06 May, 2024, 01:50 pm
06 May, 2024

06 May, 2024, 01:50 pm
Uttara University&#039;s Infopedia Poster Competition: A spectacle of knowledge and creativity

The Department of English at Uttara University recently organised a vibrant and intellectually stimulating poster competition titled "Infopedia." 

The event showcased the creative prowess and academic excellence of students from the 61st and 62nd batches of the department, reads a press release. 

The competition, held on 30 April and 4 May, featured themes centered around "United Nations" and "Island Countries," respectively. 

The competition, held on 30 April and 4 May, featured themes centered around "United Nations" and "Island Countries," respectively.

Taking place at the Multipurpose Hall of Uttara University, the event attracted a diverse audience eager to witness the insightful presentations prepared by the students.

On the inaugural day, the ambiance crackled with anticipation as Pro VC Prof. Dr. Gour Gobinda Goswami graced the occasion as the esteemed chief guest. Alongside him stood a cadre of distinguished personalities, including the Treasurer, Registrar, and Exam Controller, all united in their support for the burgeoning talent on display. 

Not to be outdone, the closing day saw the stage illuminated by the presence of none other than the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha herself, accompanied by the university's revered Advisor, Prof Faez Mohammed Serajul Hoque. 

Their combined wisdom and encouragement served as a beacon, guiding students to push the boundaries of their creativity and knowledge.

Throughout the competition, participants displayed their ingenuity and knowledge through visually captivating posters. 

Topics ranged from global diplomacy and cooperation to the unique cultures and challenges faced by island nations. 

The depth of research and creativity exhibited by the students left a lasting impression on the audience.

In recognition of their outstanding contributions, students were honored with crests and certificates, symbolizing their achievements in the field of academia and creative expression. 

The success of the Infopedia poster competition underscores the commitment of Uttara University's Department of English to foster intellectual growth and provide platforms for students to showcase their talents. 

Such initiatives not only enrich the academic experience but also contribute to the overall development of the student body.

