Uttara Motors at Dhaka Motor Show'23 with Bajaj Motorcycle

Uttara Motors participated the Dhaka Bike Show'23 at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exibition Cetter, Purbachal brought all models of Bajaj motorcycle.

Uttara Motors Pavilion is showcasing Bangladesh's first dual channel ABS sports bike Bajaj Pulsar N 160 including all models of the Pulsar series, cruise bike Avenger 160, Mileage Champion Discover 110 and 125 Disc, Platina 110 H and CT 100 ES motorcycles, reads a press release.

Beside Bajaj Motorcycles Uttara Motors also displayed RE CNG auto rickshaw and diesel-powered ambulance, which are now known and appreciated as Grameen Ambulances in various areas including Saturia upazila of Manikganj district.

Uttara Motors is the sole distributor of Bajaj motorcycles in Bangladesh.

Uttara Motors has been Marketing Bajaj Motorcycle and providing Services through 15 Branch Offices and more than 400 Three S Dealers across the country. Apart from this, it has been ensuring and making available after sales service in Thana / Gram-Ganj through approved service centres and trained mechanics.