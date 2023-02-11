Runner opens country's maiden three-wheeler manufacturing plant

Runner Automobiles has extended its local manufacturing endeavour to the three-wheeler segment.

For the first time ever, the homegrown company will now manufacture CNG and LPG-run three-wheelers of the Bajaj brand at its Bhaluka, Mymensingh plant.

The Tk300 crore facility, which started with an annual manufacturing capacity of 30,000 units, is capable of catering to the entire local market demand for engine-run three-wheelers.

As the result, the runner plant is expected to operate as an import substitution for Bajaj in the country.

On Saturday, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman inaugurated the country's maiden three-wheeler plant as the chief guest. Among others, three other members of parliament, the executive chairman of BIDA, Bajaj Auto President K S Grihapathy, and top industry entrepreneurs were present at the event.

Mumbai-based Bajaj Auto, the global leader in the three-wheeler industry, dominates over 90% of the market in Bangladesh.

According to Runner, the local plant will add around 70% value locally through chassis, body welding, painting, testing, engine and vehicle assembling.

Besides, it would help the company reduce unit prices for last-mile vehicles (LMVs) - small, lightweight machines engineered specifically for short-range or "last-mile" commuting duties.

Uttara Motors, the decades-long distributor of imported Bajaj three-wheelers in the country, will sell locally manufactured CNG-run units while Runner itself will continue its marketing of the LPG-run ones.

The three-wheeler plant has already created 300 jobs, mostly technical ones.