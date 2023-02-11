Runner opens country's maiden three-wheeler manufacturing plant

Economy

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 02:29 pm

Related News

Runner opens country's maiden three-wheeler manufacturing plant

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 02:29 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Runner Automobiles has extended its local manufacturing endeavour to the three-wheeler segment.

For the first time ever, the homegrown company will now manufacture CNG and LPG-run three-wheelers of the Bajaj brand at its Bhaluka, Mymensingh plant.

The Tk300 crore facility, which started with an annual manufacturing capacity of 30,000 units, is capable of catering to the entire local market demand for engine-run three-wheelers.

As the result, the runner plant is expected to operate as an import substitution for Bajaj in the country.

On Saturday, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman inaugurated the country's maiden three-wheeler plant as the chief guest. Among others, three other members of parliament, the executive chairman of BIDA, Bajaj Auto President K S Grihapathy, and top industry entrepreneurs were present at the event.

Mumbai-based Bajaj Auto, the global leader in the three-wheeler industry, dominates over 90% of the market in Bangladesh.

According to Runner, the local plant will add around 70% value locally through chassis, body welding, painting, testing, engine and vehicle assembling.

Besides, it would help the company reduce unit prices for last-mile vehicles (LMVs) - small, lightweight machines engineered specifically for short-range or "last-mile" commuting duties.

Uttara Motors, the decades-long distributor of imported Bajaj three-wheelers in the country, will sell locally manufactured CNG-run units while Runner itself will continue its marketing of the LPG-run ones.

The three-wheeler plant has already created 300 jobs, mostly technical ones.

Top News

Runner Automobiles Ltd / Bajaj motorcycle / Bajaj three-wheelers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

26m | Food
Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

6h | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

6h | Panorama
Ruddy-breasted Crake running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

A distressed Crake: 'Bit an Angle Worm in halves'

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

2h | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

2h | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

3h | TBS Markets
Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday