Uttara Motors Limited organises free service camp for Suzuki cars in Dhaka

Uttara Motors Limited, a leading car marketing company in Bangladesh, has started Suzuki Service Carnival at Uttara Motors Service Center in Tejgaon, Dhaka on 11 June.

This service carnival will continue till 14 June, reads a press release.

Under the overall supervision of Mashfiqur Rahman, Planning and Development engineer of Uttara Motors, more than 150 Suzuki cars were checked-up and serviced by automatic and modern equipment at this service camp so far.

Moreover, there is a special offer of 25% on labour charges and up to 10% on genuine parts. This special offer will last for the next 1 month.

Uttara Motors has been successfully marketing various models of Suzuki smart hybrids and SUVs with all modern features. So far more than 50 thousand Suzuki cars, jeeps, microbuses and ambulances have been sold across the country.

Uttara Motors has been servicing Suzuki cars nationwide through its own 11 branch offices and eight service centres.