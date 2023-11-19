Uttara Motors holds dealers conference

19 November, 2023, 01:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Uttara Motors Annual Dealer Conference'23 was held at Sreemangal on 17 November.

Matiur Rahman, the chairman and managing director of Uttara Group of Companies presided over the conference, said a press release.

Dealers from different areas of Chattogram, Noakhali and Cox's Bazar branches joined the event.

Mujibur Rahman, deputy managing director, Kazi Imdad Hossain, executive director, ABM Humayun Kabir, finance director, Nayeemur Rahman, head of business planning and other officials of Uttara Motors Ltd were also present at the conference.

Shahdat Hossain, chief operating officer of Bajaj Division welcomed the dealers.

ABM Humayun Kabir, director of finance and administration discussed the financial activities of the previous year.

Kazi Imdad Hossain, executive director presented various business aspects of the company achieved in the last financial year. He apprised the dealers about future challenges and urged them to be prepared.

Head of business planning, Nayeemur Rahman presented the business promotional activities of the past year and future plans.

Matiur Rahman while paying glowing tributes thanked all dealers and highlighted the development activities undertaken in different areas.

He declared a slogan "Uttara, Bajaj & Dealers One Team" for the year 2023-24.

He handed over the crest and incentives among the best-performing dealers for their sales success in 2022-2023.

Since 1973, Uttara Motors has been providing after-sales service through trained mechanics in every corner of Bangladesh.

The function was conducted with a musical programme with the participation of renowned artists. A raffle draw was also held, and dealers and guests enjoyed the colourful events followed by dinner. 

 

