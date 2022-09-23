US magazine Newsweek appreciates Walton’s role in Bangladesh’s development

US weekly magazine Newsweek recognised the role of Walton in the growth of Bangladesh's economy.

Highlighting the country's development in a recent report, the US magazine stated that Walton's spectacular growth runs parallel to that of its country, reads a press release.

In an interview published on the Newsweek, Golam Murshed, Managing Director and CEO of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, said that Walton saves enormous amounts of foreign currency by producing import substitute products, creates significant employment along with backward linkage industry and contributes to export earnings. However, the most important is country branding. Walton is branding Bangladesh as a country of electronics and high-tech manufacturing.

He further said: Walton is very much committed to protecting the environment. We don't use hazardous substances that harm the environment. Walton is also the first enterprise in the world to successfully implement Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) and Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) phase-out projects. Less energy consumption means less environmental pollution, which is why Walton also continues to produce more energy efficient products. At the same time, we use environmentally friendly refrigerants in our compressors and are implementing more renewable energy for our production.

The Walton CEO highlighted that without innovation, no enterprise can be sustainable. He said: We've had a strong research and development department from the very beginning. We made the world's first offline voice command air conditioner and the first ever air conditioner that features Bluetooth, air plasma and 3-in-1 converter technology. At the same time, we introduced Bangladesh's first smart refrigerator, television, air conditioner, voice command television and Google-certified Android television.