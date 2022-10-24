upay signs agreement with Sylhet education board

Mobile financial service provider upay and Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Sylhet signed an agreement recently under which all kinds of teachers' honorarium (question setters, moderators, examiners, etc) of Sylhet education board will be disbursed through upay.

Teachers of around 400 education institutions of Sylhet board will receive the honorarium in their upay accounts throughout the year.

Sylhet education board Chairman Prof Dr Rama Bijoy Sarker and Secretary Prof Md Kabir Ahmed, and Director of upay Board of Directors, ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Chief Financial Officer Syed Md Enamul Kabir, Advisor Jishnu Roy Chowdhury and Assistant Director, Govt Sales of upay Hasan Mohammad Zahid were present at agreement signing ceremony held at upay head office in Dhaka, reads a press release.

upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, launched its operation in March 2021. upay customers enjoy a range of services, including fund transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, traffic-fine payment, Indian visa fee payment, receiving inward remittances, salary and government social safety net, and other value-added financial services.