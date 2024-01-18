Barishal Education Board penalises 41 students for exam malpractices

The Barishal Education Board has taken disciplinary action against 41 students in the division for engaging in malpractices during the HSC examination 2023.

Out of these, 33 students have been expelled, 7 face a two-year suspension, and one has received a three-year suspension.

On Thursday morning, Arun Kumar Gain, the controller of examinations at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Barishal, confirmed the information.

He said in accordance with the resolution of the 40th meeting of the disciplinary committee, students resorting to unfair practices have been penalised commensurate with their offences. The convictions have been categorised into A, B, and C based on the type and nature of the crime.

According to the Ministry of Education's website category A which falls under "Indiscipline and Misconduct" mentions any activity which is subversive of the institution or the state and/or contrary to the rules of the institution.

Category B includes misbehaviour of any kind, creating indiscipline inside the classroom and examination hall, disobeying the orders of any teacher including the head of the Institution, using abusive language, etc.

Lastly, category C includes any kind of examination offences.

The 2023 examination results of 33 students falling under category A have been nullified. If their registration remains valid, they are eligible to participate in the 2024 exam, he said.

The examinations for the year 2023 and 2024 have been revoked for the seven students in category B who were found guilty. They may reappear for the exam in 2025 if their registration remains valid, said the controller of examinations.

One student has been convicted under category C, resulting in the cancellation of his 2023 exam. Additionally, he is ineligible for the 2024 and 2025 exams. However, if the registration period remains valid, he can participate in the 2026 exam, he further said.