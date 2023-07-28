SSC results handed over to PM Hasina

The results of the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams have been handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Education Minister Dipu Moni handed over the combined result statistics of the SSC and equivalent examinations to the PM at the latter's official residence Ganabhaban.

Later, the chairmen of 11 education boards—nine general, one madrasa and one technical—handed over the result statistics of their respective boards to the premier.

The results will be published at educational institutions and online simultaneously around 10:30 am.

According to a Dhaka Education Board notification, students can get their results by entering the website educationboardresults.gov.bd and entering their roll and registration number.

Apart from this, they can also get the results by sending an SMS to 16222.