University of Science and Technology Ctg holds debate competition

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 03:01 pm

University of Science and Technology Chittagong (USTC) debating club has organised "National Professor Dr Nurul Islam Memorial Inter-Varsity Debate Championship 2022", powered by Exim Bank Bangladesh.

The championship programme was held on Saturday, read a press statement.

After an exciting final parliamentary debate about the bill, "This house supports creation of SEO (State Owned Enterprise) Sector, Supports all forms of prioritisation including subsidisation in energy sector", the opposition team consisting Mohammad Hasib Khan, Muhammad Bakhtiar, Redwan Jakir Antoo of Chittagong University Debating Society became Champion.  

The Runner-up team was Dhaka University Debating Society which consists Saidur Rahman, Ragib Anjum and Muhammad Rahmatullah. 

USTC Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Engineer Jahangir Alam was the chief guest in the prize giving ceremony. 

He said, "Debating is important for future leadership. It will help us to create a nation with a mind full of logic to create a better nation. The Younger generation will be very motivated through these kinds of competitions."

The Championship was directed by, renowned debater and Adjudicator of Bangladesh Debating community and Former President of FDCU Kazi Taokir Jahin. 

Former president of FSET Debate Club, USTC and renowned former debater of Bangladesh Tanvir Moushed was the Joint Tournament Director of this Debate Championship.  

